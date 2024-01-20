“It does seem a bit too pricey to put a HK$11 [US$1.41] label on a mop stick,” she said.

“You can cut it into two halves with a saw to wrap them in the bag,” Theresa Wu King-yan, an assistant director for the Environmental Protection Department in charge of the scheme, told a radio programme this week.

Hongkongers are expected to put their rubbish neatly in designated bags or put a label on larger items under a planned solid waste charging scheme – but what about awkward items such as a mop handle?

The scheme also includes HK$11 labels, which should be stuck to larger objects if they do not fit into the government-approved bags, which cost HK$1.10 for every 10 litres of space.

Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan still enjoys city leader John Lee’s confidence, despite controversy over delays to new solid waste charging scheme, insiders say. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Wu’s advice on Wednesday, which came a day after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu demanded that authorities come up with “sharper and clearer” publicity strategies for the new waste reduction scheme, sparked a stir online.

A saw was listed alongside the green designated rubbish bags in a meme circulated on social media as must-haves for Hongkongers in the new pay-as-you-throw era.

The department’s director, Samuel Chui Ho-kwong, also tackled apparent public confusion over the scheme in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

“If you don’t want to figure it out, you will never be able to figure it out,” Chui said.

The explanation attempts propelled “waste charging” to the second most popular Google search keyword in the city on Thursday – with the eyebrow-raising comments from the two officials shooting the subject up the ratings.

But the city’s leader did not seem impressed by the attention.

The Post has learned that Lee has “sternly and pragmatically” told officials the promotion of the new waste scheme had not been ideal, despite it having been in the works for years and scheduled for launch on April 1.

A decision to postpone the scheme for the second time was made only hours before Tse Chin-wan, the environment and ecology secretary, was to present a detailed implementation plan for the scheme on Friday.

Solid waste charging will instead now come into force on August 1.

“The chief executive has attached great importance to the scheme, and he feels like promotional works have not improved since he raised the matter on Tuesday,” a source said.

“It is a pragmatic move to postpone. It is not like Lee is angry, he is just trying to solve problems.”

Insiders at the meeting quoted Lee as saying that the Environment and Ecology Bureau should not “fight the battle alone” especially as it was a scheme that affected the whole city.

“The city leader agreed that all departments related should get involved in explaining the matter,” the source said.

A second source said a major problem with the first publicity efforts was that it was presented in a more complicated way than it should have been.

“The ecology bureau has detailed plans on how the scheme works, like they have a brochure designed for all management companies, but failed to educate the public,” the second source said.

“They put out a thousand scenarios, but they didn’t realise the public only cared about the scenarios that affected them.”

The source said officials would use the months up to August for more education of the public and simplification of publicity around the scheme.

Professor Lau Siu-kai, a consultant with semi-official think tank the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies and a former government adviser, said it was appropriate for authorities to postpone a plan when it was being exploited by people “desiring soft confrontation”.

“Some improper words from officials inevitably drew accusations of official arrogance,” Lau said.

“This discontent is exacerbated in a milieu of economic anxieties caused by the weak economy and tumbling asset values.

“Even though the prestige of the government will suffer a bit, serious conflict between the government [and people] can now be avoided, allowing it to rethink and redesign its way of implementing the scheme.”

Lawmaker Doreen Kong Yuk-foon said the scheme should be taken over by a higher ranking official such as the chief secretary.

She pinned the blame on the minister for a failure to deliver a promised 18-month familiarisation programme to prepare the public.

“When officials talked about that 18-month preparation period, they spoke very grandly about it,” Kong said.

“Now why are the residents so dissatisfied? It’s because none of the so-called education and publicity they mentioned has been done, right?”

But insiders insisted the controversy had not shaken Lee’s confidence in Tse’s abilities.

“It’s all pragmatic discussions,” the first source said. “Tse is a capable person who led the city on projects like testing sewage water during the Covid-19 pandemic and the reef check.

“The setback this time is just like when we launched the electronic toll payment. It’s about how to do the promotional work better.”

The Transport Department last year pushed back the launch of a new e-toll system on the Tsing Sha Highway, which links Tsing Yi and Sha Tin, from February 26 to May 7, amid a backlash over the application process among motorists.

The system’s operation has been largely uneventful since the May launch.

Lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen highlighted that the solid waste charging scheme would hit the less well-off the hardest.

He added that there was no room for error and the administration must get it right the third time.

But he admitted he was sceptical about whether the officials in charge would be able to deliver.

“This time they have lost points,” Tik said. “Perhaps after learning this lesson, they will suddenly do very well and bring about really big changes [to the way they work].

“Otherwise, people will no longer have the confidence to work with the government in future policy launches.”

But Lau said he did not see a political crisis taking shape, “even in the worst scenario”.

“Beijing, of course, is concerned and might have cautioned the [Hong Kong] government,” he said.

“If the government can handle the matter adroitly and resolve the disputes, Beijing will not give the government a hard time.”