Apple Daily encouraged support for radical Hong Kong protesters, spread anti-Chinese Communist Party beliefs at Jimmy Lai’s request, court hears
- Ex-publisher Cheung Kim-hung says Jimmy Lai wanted to promote unity among radical and peaceful protesters to avoid ‘division’ during 2019 social unrest
- Tycoon instructed editorial staff to run news and commentary articles which put negative slant on local and mainland Chinese authorities, prosecutors say
Prosecutors sought to prove Lai’s alleged seditious intent by asking ex-publisher Cheung Kim-hung to explain the tycoon’s instructions to run news and commentary articles, which they said put a negative slant on local and mainland Chinese authorities.
Cheung, a defendant turned prosecution witness, said the articles were consistent with Lai’s instructions to promote unity among protesters by blurring the lines between peaceful and radical participants.
He noted the tycoon was supportive of protesters even if they decided to “stage a riot” or “come out to smash shops”.
“He didn’t consider it as anything noteworthy. He only felt the youngsters were very brave and dedicated to the movement,” he said.
Lai, 76, has denied two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-decreed national security law, and a third count of conspiracy to print and distribute seditious publications under colonial-era legislation.
Cheung and five Apple Daily senior executives are awaiting sentencing behind bars after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge of foreign collusion. He and two others have agreed to help the prosecution in exchange for shorter sentences.
Prosecutors argued Lai was the mastermind of an anti-China conspiracy linked to Apple Daily, where he had complete control over its editorial policies.
They drew the court’s attention to Apple Daily’s “reading assistance scheme”, launched in 2019 to encourage readers to sponsor student subscriptions of the newspaper’s paid digital content.
Cheung said Lai had hoped to enable teenagers to follow Apple Daily online without having to pay.
“He praised [the teenagers] for their sacrifices made to protect their homeland, and hoped that they could continue to read [Apple Daily] news stories,” the ex-publisher said.
Cheung said his former boss had also asked him in April 2020 to approach Canada-based writer Ngan Shun-kau, who later agreed to write commentary pieces for Apple Daily under the pseudonym Fong Yuen, comprising Chinese characters which mean square and round.
Lai lauded Ngan for his critiques of the Chinese Communist Party and his anti-government stance, the witness said.
Cheung added the articles written by the newspaper’s two editorial writers, Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee, also carried an anti-China tone.
The tycoon also claimed it was “not difficult” for the content of the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post, the city’s major English newspaper, “to be controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”.
“The [Chinese Communist Party] is bold and confident, but they are also bold and confident when they lie. In short, they are always right. Yes, we do not have [the support of] any foreign power, but now there is no choice, it has to be [about] foreign power!” he wrote.
“The more support we have from foreigners, governments and politicians, the more support we have from worldwide public discourse and diplomatic attention, the more [we are likely to] preserve the freedom of the rule of law in Hong Kong. Long live foreign powers!”