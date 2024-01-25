Development and tourism authorities were working hard to find an area to accommodate the new showcase so that the Science Museum could stay put, the insider added.

“That site has clear merits for its central location, and a museum would blend well with the surroundings,” the source said.

A government source said a triangular site between the International Finance Centre and Central Ferry Pier No 7 in Central, located next to a bus terminal, was one of the locations being considered for the new museum.

Hong Kong’s planned museum to showcase national achievements may be built on a prime spot in Central instead of taking over the site of the Science Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui following public outcry over a relocation proposal for the latter, the Post has learned.

“Given the public reaction [earlier], it may be hard to stick to the original proposal,” the source said.

The Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau in early December announced the proposal to move the Science Museum to the site of the Heritage Museum in Sha Tin to free space for the national achievements showcase. Under the plan, the Heritage Museum would disseminate its collections to different venues to be announced at a later date.

In a reply to the Post on Wednesday, the bureau said there were no updates on the location of the national achievements museum, and did not confirm nor deny the possibility of the site in Central being considered as a potential location.

The bureau said that the site would need to fulfil a requirement of being in the city centre so that people could access it easily and added it would also need a lot of space.

Lawmaker Johnny Ng Kit-chong, who sits on the Legislative Council’s culture panel, said Central was a good location for the planned museum, despite the high cost and the area mostly being a site for offices.

“To be honest, there is enough supply of grade A offices in Hong Kong right now, so there is nothing wrong with using the piece of land [in Central] for such a purpose,” Ng said.

He added that he did not believe demand for office space in Central would surge as there was a trend towards employees preferring remote work and government site sales had been lacklustre recently.

Ng said a new site was definitely better than modifying an existing facility, which would involve relocating exhibitions and collections, to make way for the museum.

“It will also become a tourist attraction, which I think will attract a lot of visitors,” he said.

Lawmaker Frankie Ngan Man-yu, who earlier criticised the government’s proposal to relocate the two museums to create space for the new one, saying it was too complicated and might result in a lot of time and money being spent, welcomed the prospect of building on a new site.

“If the national achievement museum can be built on a new site and doesn’t have to involve altering the science and heritage museums, that would be a good option,” Ngan said.

“The new museum will not be restricted in its planning, design and geographical location by the Science Museum,” he said, adding that building the institution on a new site would mean not having to move and rehouse collections.