This blog has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is holding a 90-minute question and answer session in the Legislative Council on Thursday, with the focus on the economic effects of Hong Kong hosting more large-scale events and progress on a home-grown national security law

The city leader said in his opening remarks that national security threats were mounting and legislation for Basic Law Article 23 would serve Hong Kong better if it could be done “as early as possible”.

He earlier suggested that in the first part of his session, he would explore with lawmakers how to attract more mega events to Hong Kong, use such activities to draw in more visitors and improve the overall tourist experience.

He will spend the second half of the session discussing the relationship and compatibility between the Beijing-decreed national security law and the local legislation, a requirement under Article 23 of the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law

Sources have told the Post the government plans to launch the consultation on the legislation in early February before Lunar New Year. Authorities will not adopt the white bill approach, in which the draft legislation is available during the consultation process.

This will be the 10th exchange between Lee and lawmakers in the Legco chamber.

Follow our live blog for the latest from Legco.

Reporting by Kahon Chan, Lilian Cheng, Jeffie Lam, Harvey Kong and Willa Wu