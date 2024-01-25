Hong Kong leader John Lee says ‘sooner the better’ for Article 23 national security law in legislature Q&A session, focus on mega events expected
- John Lee earlier suggested he would explore how to attract more mega events to Hong Kong
- Second half of session will cover progress on home-grown national security law
The city leader said in his opening remarks that national security threats were mounting and legislation for Basic Law Article 23 would serve Hong Kong better if it could be done “as early as possible”.
He earlier suggested that in the first part of his session, he would explore with lawmakers how to attract more mega events to Hong Kong, use such activities to draw in more visitors and improve the overall tourist experience.
Sources have told the Post the government plans to launch the consultation on the legislation in early February before Lunar New Year. Authorities will not adopt the white bill approach, in which the draft legislation is available during the consultation process.
This will be the 10th exchange between Lee and lawmakers in the Legco chamber.
Reporting by Kahon Chan, Lilian Cheng, Jeffie Lam, Harvey Kong and Willa Wu