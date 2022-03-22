NEW
SCMP Hong Kong Series
The Hongkongers seeking new lives in Britain on BN(O) scheme
More than 100,000 Hongkongers are seeking new lives in Britain under a special scheme that promises citizenship for many residents of the former colony. The departures, which follow in the wake of a deep shift in the city’s political landscape, have broken apart extended families, reshaped careers and changed ideas about education. In a three-part series, the immigrants tell the Post about the difficulty of leaving loved ones behind, their financial struggles, and more.
Updated: 22 Mar 2022