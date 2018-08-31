Nobel laureate and economics scholar James Mirrlees, a distinguished professor-at-large at Chinese University for the past 16 years, has died at the age of 82.

A pioneer in optimal tax theory, Mirrlees was awarded the Nobel Prize for economics in 1996, for his contributions to the theory of incentives under asymmetric information. He shared the prize with Canadian-born American economist William Vickrey.

CUHK vice chancellor and president Rocky Tuan Sung-chi paid tribute to Mirrlees as “a brilliant economist, whose outstanding contributions to economic theory had profound impact on global economic development”.

“The CUHK community will always remember his exemplary academic and scholarly leadership and dedicated stewardship at Morningside College,” he said.

Mirrlees had been master of Morningside, one of the university’s nine colleges, since 2009. Tuan said his passing was “a great loss” for the university and the world.

Mirrlees died at his home in Cambridge, Britain, on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and two daughters.

He was born in 1936 in Scotland. After graduating in mathematics at the University of Edinburgh in 1957, he went to Trinity College, initially to do mathematics, and received his PhD in economics in 1963.

From 1968 to 1995 he was Edgeworth Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and a fellow of Nuffield College. From 1995 to 2003, he served as professor of political economy at the University of Cambridge. An obituary on Nuffield College’s website said many of Mirrlees former students “have themselves become influential members of the economics profession”.

He was knighted in 1997 and awarded the Royal Medal by the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2009 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to economic theory.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity College Chapel in Cambridge on September 14.