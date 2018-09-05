An 81-year-old woman has been found three days after going missing while hiking in a Hong Kong country park.

At about 9.30am on Wednesday, Ng Moo-ching was spotted by officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, sitting by a stream in Shing Mun Country Park in Tsuen Wan.

“She suffered abrasions to her legs and back,” a police spokesman said. Authorities earlier launched an air and land search to track her down.

The spokesman said Ng was not in a state to tell officers details of how she had spent the past three days. She also could not say if she had found any food or water.

On Wednesday the elderly woman was seen on a stretcher and wearing an oxygen mask while being carried into an ambulance.

She was taken conscious to Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan for examination and treatment, where she reunited with her husband.

Police said the circumstances of her disappearance were not suspicious.

Ng and her 83-year-old husband had gone hiking on Sunday in Shing Mun Country Park. Police said she was last seen near a dam at Shing Mun Reservoir at about 3pm before she went missing.

When she failed to return home in Wan Chai, her husband called police soon after 9am on Monday and a search involving a government helicopter was launched. Rescuers comprised police and officers from the Fire Services Department and Civil Aid Service.