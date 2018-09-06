A newspaper advert in Australia recruiting a spy and the introduction of a Swiss relaxation hotline made the headlines four decades ago this week.

September 3, 1978

● A smallpox expert regarded as the foremost authority on the disease was found with his throat cut in England. His death came after medical researchers reported that a laboratory he headed might have been the source of Britain’s first case of the disease in five years.

● Hamburgers made with meat from a deadly snake said to boost the sexual potency of those who ate it were being offered to tourists visiting Takayanagi City in Japan. The rural resort, noted for its hot spring spa and was abounded with mamushi snakes, a type of viper that the Japanese have long associated with sexual prowess.

September 4, 1978

● An advertisement in that week’s Government Gazette offered a salary of US$32,200 (HK$145,000) for a spy to head Australia’s intelligence operations. Applicants were expected to have outstanding executive abilities, a proven capacity for research, and a deep understanding of international affairs.

● A punchline in a Roman restaurant, renowned for the way in which the proprietor and waiters traditionally insulted diners, quickly turned sour and punches broke out in the venue. A group of South Americans misunderstood the custom and fighting broke out between them and a party of Roman guests.

● The highest price in a single real estate transaction in Causeway Bay was paid when the Hoover Theatre building was sold for HK$203 million. At the time, there was no immediate plan for the redevelopment of the structure.

September 5, 1978

● Hong Kong was treated to a preview of what the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) had in store, when two of its carriages were given a series of test runs. MTR officials said they were pleased with the results.

September 6, 1978

● Government chemists were to test imported beers following reports that some American and European beers might contain tiny amounts of cancer-causing compounds. The American Brewers’ Association (ABA) said that some of the beers might contain small traces of nitrosamines, which ABA said there was no evidence available to support the claim.

September 7, 1978

● People travelling to Britain were advised to have smallpox shots. The advice from British health officials came after the World Health Organisation revealed that Birmingham City had been declared an infected area.

● The Post Office in Zurich announced a new telephone service – a dial-a-rest – an innovative idea by Zurich’s Institute for Parapsychology. The line claimed it would be “using the most modern electronic methods” to provide three minutes of relaxation to its listeners.

● A French stuntman, famously known as Monsieur Mangetout (Mr Eat-All), had eaten more than 15lbs of bicycle in 12 days. On the side, he ate 100 razor blades, two plates, and a tumbler.

September 8, 1978

● About 40 international firms were vying for a multimillion-dollar assignment to develop a layout plan for the proposed second airport off Lantau.

● Beijing international airport had opened a second runway as it prepared for the first jumbo jet landing in China. The runway was equipped with a modern ground lighting system that enabled aircraft to land in zero visibility.

● An increasing number of Hong Kong husbands were complaining to the Social Welfare Department that their wives had left them and their children. Officials said the phenomenon was due to urbanisation, industrialisation, and commercialisation, which prompted “many wives to run away because they were dissatisfied with staying in the house and taking care of the children as they wanted to go out and work instead.

September 9, 1978

● Tenders for taxi licences shot up dramatically during the latest Transport Department offering with 297 of the 300 licences going for HK$240,828. The remainder would be up for public ballot in a few days. Taxi licenses just five months ago fetched an average of about HK$210,000 while the year before, the tenders averaged just over HK$180,000.