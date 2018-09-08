Firefighters battled a third-alarm blaze that broke out at a bread and confectionery factory in Hong Kong on Saturday morning.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire started at 8.48am at the Garden Company’s largest factory in Sham Tseng in the New Territories, according to a statement from a government spokeswoman.

At 9.51am, the Fire Services Department upgraded the fire’s status to alarm No 3 – on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe – to allocate more resources to control the blaze.

At 11.29am, the department said the blaze had been mostly put out.

More than 50 employees in the building made their own way to safety.

Firefighters used three water jets and four breathing apparatus teams were mobilised.

The factory, spanning some 70,000 square metres, operates production lines to make bread, cakes, biscuits and candies.

The Garden Company, established in 1926, is the city’s first bakery and confectionery maker.