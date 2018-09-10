Five residents in a Tsing Yi public housing block were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation on Monday night after fire engulfed a 16th-floor flat.

About 200 people fled their homes when the blaze broke out in the flat in Wang Yung House, Cheung Wang Estate, at about 7.20pm.

Most gathered outside the building, but about 80 people ran up to the rooftop.

Intense flames and smoke were seen coming from the flat.

Firefighters took about 90 minutes to put out the blaze.

Four women and a boy were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung suffering from smoke inhalation. They were all conscious.

A resident said his next-door neighbour banged on his door, shouting their home was on fire and warning him to flee.

“[The neighbours] returned home and saw the smoke. They rushed to us and said the gas in the flat was leaking, telling us to go quickly,” the man said.

“The smoke was already thick and filled up the whole corridor.”

A resident from the floor below told media the fire alarm went off and he heard someone yelling: “Go! Quickly.”

He made his way to safety on the ground. He then realised a unit on the 16th floor was on fire and flames were licking other flats, and some windows fell out.

The Fire Services Department was investigating.