An elderly woman was sent to hospital after being hit and knocked out by a falling stone at a public housing estate in Hong Kong on Thursday.

Passers-by called police at about 3.30pm, when the incident happened at Tsui Ping South Estate on Tsui Ping Road, Kwun Tong.

Police said it seemed the woman had been hit by a stone outside Tsui Hon House.

“The elderly woman was injured in the head and she was taken unconscious to United Christian Hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said. He did not say how big the stone was.

Police said the area was cordoned off and officers were investigating at the scene.

