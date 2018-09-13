Brother and sister die in hospital two weeks after Tin Shui Wai flat fire

A brother and a sister, who were critically injured after a fire at their home in Tin Shui Wai, died two weeks after the blaze.

The man, 21, and his sister, 19, were unconscious when firefighters pulled them from the flat on the 38th floor of Heng Lok House at Tin Heng Estate at about 1.30pm on September 1.

They were declared dead at 1.40pm in Tuen Mun Hospital on Thursday.

The fire was reported by the sister, who said she was trapped along with her brother in the burning home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the man unconscious in the lift lobby and the woman passed out on a staircase.

About 100 people were evacuated from the building before the fire was put out at about 2.45pm. No other injuries were reported.

The Fire Services Department suspected that the fire had started in a bedroom of the flat and could have been started by an electrical appliance in the room or not carefully handling a fire source.

The pair lived with their parents who were not at home when the fire broke out.