Hong Kong residents were told to be ready for Super Typhoon Mangkhut by Saturday night as the Observatory warned winds would pick up sharply after midnight, with a typhoon No 10 signal possible on Sunday.

The Observatory assistant director Cheng Cho-ming said Mangkhut had weakened as it swept through the Philippines but it remained strong, poising a “serious threat” to the Guangdong region. He said the whole of Hong Kong would be affected.

“The wind strength will grow very quickly after midnight, so if [residents] need to prepare for the storm, it is best if they can finish it by today. The earlier the better,” Cheng said on a radio show on Saturday morning.

Mangkhut slammed into the northern Philippines on Saturday morning with violent winds and torrential rains, as authorities warned millions in its path of potentially heavy destruction.

The storm blew in windows, hurled debris and knocked out power lines when it made landfall on the island of Luzon in the predawn darkness.

At noon, Mangkut was estimated to be about 760km southeast of Hong Kong and predicted to move west-northwest at about 30km/h across the northern part of the South China Sea.

The Observatory said it would move towards the vicinity of the coast of western Guangdong rapidly and maintain its super typhoon intensity.

Cheng said the Hong Kong Observatory might issue a typhoon signal No 8 at “a relatively early time” on Sunday which may be followed by a signal No 9 or 10, depending on the storm’s proximity to the city and its wind strength.

The Observatory will upgrade the current standby signal No 1 to a strong signal No 3 between 3pm and 6pm on Saturday.

Cheng said the city would see thunderstorms later on Saturday afternoon, despite fine weather in the morning.

Low-lying areas city such as Lei Yue Mun and Tai O face the risk of flooding and officials have made evacuation plans for more than 1,000 residents living in these areas.

Vega Wong Sau-wai, assistant director of the Home Affairs Department called on needy residents to move into one of the government’s 48 temporary shelters before sunset on Saturday.

“As it gets dark and the weather worsens, even though we have coaches to help transfer [residents], the situation would not be ideal,” she said.

Wong said officials hoped to send elderly people living alone in Tai O to shelters on Saturday afternoon while buses would also be arranged to help residents in parts of Tuen Mun and Yuen Long to move away.

Florence Ko Wan-yee, head of the Development Bureau's tree management office, meanwhile warned Hongkongers not to stay under trees even after the typhoon was gone. She said there were more than 8,000 cases of falling trees reported while a typhoon signal No 8 or higher was up in 2017.

Hong Kong Airlines announced on Saturday that it would suspend its operations on Sunday, with more than 40 flights affected.