Three workers were injured on Tuesday when a fence fell on them as they were removing trees uprooted by Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong.

The trio, who were among the more than 8,000 workers deployed around the clock to clear the 1,500 trees toppled in the storm on Sunday, were working on a slope near Regency Park private housing estate on Wah King Hill Road, Kwai Chung at about 10.50am when the incident happened.

“Initial information showed that a 1.5-metre tall and 3-metre wide fence fell on the workers when they were removing collapsed tress on the slope,” a police source said.

He said the three suffered minor injuries and were taken conscious to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.

Police are treating the case as an industrial accident. The Labour Department has been alerted.

Mangkhut hit Hong Kong on on Sunday, with the typhoon signal No 10 being in force for 10 hours.

The typhoon was the most intense storm the city has faced in its history. The 1,500 toppled trees in Mangkhut’s wake, along with other storm-related debris, have blocked more than 1,000 roads across Hong Kong.