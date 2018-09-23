Typhoon Mangkhut roared into Hong Kong one week ago, leaving a trail of destruction that residents say will take months to fully recover from.

The intensity of the storm was the most powerful the city has seen since records began in 1946, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue a typhoon signal No 10 that remained in place for 10 hours.

From its headquarters in Causeway Bay, the South China Morning Post mobilised a team of reporters, photographers, videographers and editors to bring live updates to readers in Hong Kong and around the world.

Listen to our podcast to hear first-hand how the day unfolded.



