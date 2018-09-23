Typhoon Mangkhut podcast: how the SCMP covered Hong Kong’s most intense storm
Listen to first-hand accounts of most powerful storm city has faced since records began
PUBLISHED : Sunday, 23 September, 2018, 3:18pm
UPDATED : Sunday, 23 September, 2018, 3:22pm
Typhoon Mangkhut roared into Hong Kong one week ago, leaving a trail of destruction that residents say will take months to fully recover from.
The intensity of the storm was the most powerful the city has seen since records began in 1946, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue a typhoon signal No 10 that remained in place for 10 hours.
From its headquarters in Causeway Bay, the South China Morning Post mobilised a team of reporters, photographers, videographers and editors to bring live updates to readers in Hong Kong and around the world.
Listen to our podcast to hear first-hand how the day unfolded.
Comments: