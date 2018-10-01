Hundreds of thousands of people watched a spectacular 23-minute National Day fireworks display over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour on Monday night to mark the 69th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.

The HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) production, which also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the country’s reforms and opening up, had the theme “Unity and Harmony” and started at 9pm.

Some 31,888 pyrotechnic shells were fired from four barges into the clear night sky thanks to the northeast monsoon prevailing over southern China with fine and dry conditions.

The display consisted of eight movements, with fireworks shaped as smiley faces and hearts lighting up the harbour.

The show’s highlights included the fourth scene, “Magnificence”, featuring a colourful flower bouquet, butterfly and bee patterns to symbolise the city’s beautiful scenery.

In the fifth scene, “Light of Dreams”, smiley faces and heart patterns hidden in the shells appeared immediately after colourful fireworks.

The last scene, “Achieving Greater Success”, featured fast and rhythmic pyrotechnics resembling golden crowns at different levels, wishing the country a prosperous future.

Revellers watched the show from vantage points on both sides of the harbour including Tsim Sha Tsui, Mid-Levels, Central, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay.

The Home Affairs Bureau coordinated the event, which was sponsored by a private firm.

Ahead of the display, roads were closed in phases from about 7.30pm in Wan Chai, Central, The Peak and a section of the Island Eastern Corridor westbound, as well as in Tsim Sha Tsui and Jordan in Kowloon.