A metal gate at a construction site in Kai Tak fell on top of two workers on Saturday morning, police said.

Police received a report at 11.38am that a gate collapsed, injuring two workers who were working at a construction site on Muk Ning Street opposite the One Kai Tak property development.

One of the workers sustained leg injuries, while the other was slightly injured. Both were conscious when they were sent to Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary hospitals.

A photo of the accident posted on a Facebook forum showed one man lying on the floor next to a forklift, as another man knelt next to him supporting the man’s knee.

There were 3,902 industrial accidents in the city’s construction industry last year, according to statistics from the Labour Department.

The total marked a 8.1 per cent increase compared to the average number of accidents over the past five years.