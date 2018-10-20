Walter Kwok Ping-sheung, former chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties died at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital on Saturday morning two months after he was hospitalised following a stroke.

Kwok, 68, was admitted into the Ruttonjee Hospital’s intensive care unit after becoming unwell at his residence at Deep Water Bay in late August.

He was released afterwards, and was recovering at the Hong Kong Adventist Hospital, where he was said to be in a stable condition, according to a source.

More to follow