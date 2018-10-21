Property mogul Walter Kwok Ping-sheung was with “loving family” when he died on Saturday morning, his relatives have said.

In a short statement released on Sunday, Kwok’s wife of more than 30 years said the former Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) chairman “left this world peacefully ... with his loving family by his bedside”.

Wendy Kwok Lee Ting-wing said his family was by his bedside at the time, and thanked the medical team at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital.

“We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the supportive team of doctors and nurses, as well as to all our relatives, friends and business acquaintances for their loving care and concern,” Wendy Kwok wrote.

“Church service arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Walter Kwok had been ill for some time, having been found unconscious at his Deep Water Bay home in August.

He was first admitted to Ruttonjee Hospital’s intensive care unit, before being transferred to Adventist Hospital.

In a previous statement after the stroke, Wendy Kwok said the businessman was being treated by multiple doctors.

Walter Kwok was ousted as chairman of SHKP – one of the city’s biggest property companies – in 2008, and was removed as a beneficiary of the family trust in 2010.

He later regained his place in the trust, after striking a deal that led to his permanent departure from the company.

Walter Kwok was also the victim of a kidnapping in 1997, when he was taken by gunmen working for Chinese gangster Cheung Tze-keung.

He was held captive for six days and later claimed the incident sent him into a depression for a year.