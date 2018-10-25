New fathers in Hong Kong are to enjoy up to five days of statutory paternity leave after the city’s legislature gave the plan a green light during a fierce debate on Thursday.

The Employment (Amendment Bill) 2018, which will become effective before Lunar New Year in February, was passed with 54 votes, 4 abstention and 1 objection.

Pan-democratic lawmakers were unhappy with the incremental change – from the current three days to five – but their counterproposal to raise it to seven days was voted down by their rivals.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong – who led the legislative effort to extend the paternity benefits – also came under fire for his take-it-or-leave-it attitude after he repeatedly warned the bill would be withdrawn should the counterproposal be approved.

“[The current proposal] is a hard-earned consensus reached by the Labour Advisory Board … and is also the only acceptable option,” Law said.

“If any amendments [proposed by the lawmakers] are approved, I would have no choice but to reluctantly retrieve the bill. I have no intention to threaten the lawmakers but that is my responsibility under such circumstances.”

Law also dismissed a suggestion that the government could subsidise employers the cost inflicted by the extra two days.

Contrary to maternity leave, he said, there was no international example of employers being required to foot the bill for fathers and that would significantly hamper men’s chances of getting employed.

Law warned the administrative costs triggered by such a subsidising mechanism would be disproportionately higher than the original cost.

A number of pan-democrats, such as Labour Party’s Dr Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung, have cast abstention to the government proposal, as they regretted Law for his “shameless” attitude by treating the legislature as a mere “rubber stamp”. Some also criticised the unionist lawmakers of the pro-establishment bloc for accepting the compromise instead of standing firm to fight for the seven-day leave.

“I do not object increasing the paternity leave as it’s better than nothing, but that’s not enough,” said Cheung. “Moving amendments is the basic responsibility of lawmakers ... what I oppose to is the attitude of the government.”

During the debate, which took more almost 13 hours, information technology sector lawmaker Charles Mok, of the pan-democratic bloc, said it was embarrassing for Hong Kong to keep discussing the extension of paternity leave from three days to five – when conglomerates such as Facebook were offering their staff parental leave of four months.

Mok argued that improving paternity leave was actually boosting the city’s competitiveness, and accused business representatives of citing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as an excuse to oppose the plan.

“How many babies does an employee have in his life? Why couldn’t the SMEs afford it?” he said.

New People’s Party lawmaker Eunice Yung Hoi-yan, who is set to become the first in the city to give birth while in office, also urged the government to further extend paternity leave following the bill’s passage on Thursday, as she said that could help lower the risk of new fathers suffering from post-partum depression.

But the Liberal Party’s Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, who represents the catering sector, insisted the plan would increase the burden on SMEs.

“It is not a matter of conscience but capability,” he said, saying it was unfair for critics to accuse those employers who opposed to the bill of being heartless.

Cheung, however, voted for the bill because he was sitting on the Executive Council, the chief executive’s cabinet.

His party colleague, Felix Chung Kwok-pan, also admitted employers could afford the proposal to extend the leave to five or even seven days. What upset the business sector was the administration’s move to introduce labour welfare policies one after another, he said.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor had earlier announced in her policy address she would extend the statutory maternity leave from 10 weeks to 14 weeks, with the government fully responsible for the extra cost incurred, capped at HK$36,822 (US$4,700) per employee.