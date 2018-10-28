There will be no drone performance at the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival again on Sunday, after some of the machines crashed into Victoria Harbour last night.

Organisers blamed “GPS interference” for Saturday’s disaster, which saw about 40 of the 100 machines involved in the display damaged.

Anthony Lau, the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s executive director, said an initial police investigation ruled out the possibility that the machines had been hacked.

“They [the police] were here all night working with us, and our vendor, and looking into all sorts of possibilities, and have come to the conclusion that is it not computer hacking. It is because someone jammed the GPS signal,” Lau said.

The executive director said that the decision to cancel Sunday’s show was taken because the machines were too damaged to use, and because the police were still investigating.

For Lau, the worst part was disappointing visitors to the festival, and the potential damage that might have been done to the city’s reputation.

“Other than having all the work that we have put in over the past six months go down the drain, the worst thing is to disappoint the public and our tourists,” he said. “I think it has had some negative impact on the image of Hong Kong, we are really angry.”

As far as any financial loss is concerned, Lau said it was something he would discuss with the vendor once the festival was over. It was not, he said, “a priority right now”.

The cancellation of Sunday’s display left one first-time visitor disappointed.

“We are disappointed,” said Pearl Li, who was visiting from Australia, with American Scarlett Vogle. “Hong Kong is known for its fireworks, but a drone show this is something different, and also more environmentally friendly.”

Other visitors, meanwhile, did not know the show had been part of the festival, and were more focused on the array of food and drinks on offer.

“Actually, we didn’t know the show was going on, but we really like to join the wine tasting classes, and it’s great because the festival has become bigger and bigger,” said Hongkonger Eva Ng, a regular visitor to the festival.

Since the four-day event began on Thursday, a seven-minute performance featuring the drones has taken place at 7pm each evening over the Central harbourfront site.

Two displays were expected to take place on Saturday, at 6pm, and 7.30pm. However, organisers cancelled both shows after experiencing glitches with the drones soon after the first performance began.

The tourism board, which organises the festival, apologised to visitors, and said an issue with the GPS signal caused by “external parties”, had led to the cancellation.

“I must say, already all the festival has been a lot of fun,” Lau said. “But we are very disappointed with what happened, and we sincerely apologise to everyone for what happened. Both people coming to the venue, as well as some of the general public who were waiting to watch the show last night, and planned to come to the show this evening.”

The drones were supposed to light up the night sky with an array of LED colours, in an aerial choreography of animated patterns over the harbour.



They had been expected to form the number 10 – to mark the 10th anniversary of the festival – and also the shape of a birthday cake.