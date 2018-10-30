Hong Kong martial arts novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung, the world’s most famous Chinese writer, has died at the age of 94.

His son-in-law, Dr Ng Wai-cheong, confirmed the news Cha had died on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by family members.

Cha was a world-renowned Hong Kong journalist, community leader and literary giant. In 1955, he published his first martial arts novel The Book and the Sword, in the New Evening Post, under the pen name Jin Yong.

The novel was an instant success and he went on to create 14 popular martial arts novels, ending with The Deer and the Cauldron in 1972. He was highly regarded as the most influential Chinese martial arts novel writer in the 20th century, with readers across the globe.

His martial arts novels have also inspired producers of films, TV and radio dramas, and even video games, deeply influencing the development of popular culture in Hong Kong over the past decades.

Born in Hangzhou in China, Cha graduated from the Law School of Suzhou in 1948. He had intended to prepare himself for a career as a diplomat.

To help support himself during his studies, he began work in 1947 as a journalist and translator for the newspaper Ta Kung Pao in Shanghai. In 1948, he came to Hong Kong to work for the paper’s Hong Kong office.