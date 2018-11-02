Raymond Chow Man-wai, the Hong Kong movie producer who introduced the world to martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died on Friday aged 91, according to sources.

Chow produced more than 600 films over his lifetime in a range of genres, from action and comedy to art house movies, and nurtured a number of international superstars and directors.

He was widely regarded as the “godfather of the Hong Kong film industry”.

Robert Chua Wah-peng, a friend of Chow’s for more than 40 years, told the Post that his last meeting with the legendary producer was at a party less than a year ago, when Chow “looked OK but a little bit frail”.

“I am very sad,” Chua said. “He is the man who brought Bruce Lee to the world.”

More to follow ...