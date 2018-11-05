Dozens of avid contestants have teed up to raise money for the needy at an annual charity event hosted by the Hong Kong Golf Club in Sheung Shui.

The Cup of Kindness, traditionally held in the later months of the year, is sponsored by a broad spectrum of Hong Kong companies for worthy causes.

Beneficiaries of its 31st instalment, staged last Sunday, included Operation Santa Claus, the annual fundraiser jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and government broadcaster RTHK.

Dr Ronald Lu, president of Hong Kong Golf Club, said it was the first time the club had worked with Operation Santa Claus.

“We look forward to future cooperation,” he said, adding that the parties could collaborate on a wide array of new projects to help more people.

“There are desperate people in Hong Kong who need our support,” Lu continued.

Hugh Chiverton, RTHK’s head of its English programme service, noted that both the Operation Santa Claus and Cup of Kindness campaigns had a long history of helping the less fortunate.

The veteran campaigner, representing Operation Santa Claus, said: “It’s great to have received support from the golf club.”

“We hope that in future we can have similar events built on our relationship,” Chiverton added.

The charity golf event was capped off with the presentation of a cheque of HK$1 million to Operation Santa Claus by Arnold Wong Chi-chiu, a former club captain and its current charity committee chairman.

Home of Loving Faithfulness, a residential care home for children and adults with mental and physical disabilities, was also a beneficiary.

Pui Yee, a member of the home’s board of trustees, said she was thankful that the Cup of Kindness had been raising money for the charity for nearly 30 years.