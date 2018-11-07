A limited number of linen bags designed by fashion maestro Professor Jimmy Choo Yeang Keat and his son Danny Choo to raise money for the needy are now up for grabs.

It was the first time father and son worked on a project together to support a good cause.

The Choos joined hands with the Kowloon Shangri-La hotel to promote a campaign aimed at raising funds for Operation Santa Claus, the charity drive jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK.

Apart from the bag set, sketch cards featuring the outlines of a shoe and a doll drawn respectively by the two designers have also been put up for sale.

Patrons may find their creative streak through colouring the sketches and adding ornaments to the outlines.

“I drew my inspiration from the Chinese phoenix,” Jimmy Choo said of his latest creations for the charity sale.

The Malaysian-born stiletto designer, whose clients included Hollywood celebrities and Diana, Princess of Wales, now spends more time on his charity work.

“I am also interested in education projects,” Choo said, adding that he had travelled around the world to speak at higher institutions and helped groom the next generation of fashion designers.

The legendary design icon said he hoped his persistence and fame could help make a difference in the community.

“Charitable campaigns can help many. I always want to do my bit for these events,” he said.

“But I am just an insignificant grain of sand. I hope to set an example to my friends and fans so more people will take part in charitable activities.”

Choo had pitched in with the Kowloon Shangri-La’s charity programme before. He was invited by the hotel to screen thousands of shoe design entries and choose the winner at its fundraising event in 2015.

The master said he looked forward to collaborating with his son Danny, a doll creator, on new projects for charity.