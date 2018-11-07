Hong Kong plans bid to host 2021 World Beach Games

Hong Kong’s Olympic committee is planning to bid to host the second World Beach Games in 2021 with an estimated budget of around HK$300-400 million (US$38-51 million), according to the committee’s senior management.

“Beach games do not require a lot of space and there are not many categories, which is good”, Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, told media on Tuesday, adding that the event could show off Hong Kong’s prosperity and beautiful beaches.

Fok said the event is still in its initial stages as the first World Beach Games will be held in San Diego in 2019. He will mention Hong Kong’s interest in the bid in a meeting in Tokyo at the end of this month held by the International Olympic Committee. He also mentioned that the Hong Kong committee has contacted the government for support.

Pui Kwan Kay, vice president of the committee, said they first became interested in the bid two years ago after the city’s two failed attempts to host the Asia Games.

“This event fits Hong Kong’s condition,” he said. “Hosting big events costs a lot of human resources and money which is not easy.”

He said he learned the budget for the San Diego event is around HK$300-400 million. “I think Hong Kong can handle this budget with government resources, funding and sponsors from the business circles,” he said.

Regarding where to hold the event, Pui said while Repulse Bay was a possibility, it was not the only site. “It can also be held at different beaches,” he said citing possible choices of Stanley, Southern District, Lantau Island and Big Wave Bay.





The Association of National Olympic Committees approved San Diego as the host city of the first World Beach Games, which was scheduled to take place in 2017, but postponed to 2019. The seven-day event will be held in October next year with 17 sports disciplines including six beach sports and six water sports.

