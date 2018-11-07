The viral success of the Hong Kong fire service’s new mascot may be short-lived, with the department reportedly banning actors from reprising the role, even as members of the public clamour for the decision to be reversed.

“Anyone”, a blue mannequin-like figure, was played by firefighters demonstrating life-saving techniques at a press conference on Monday. The idea behind the name was that any member of the public could help in times of danger.

While many showed a fondness for the mascot, some internet users said it was bad for the department’s image, comparing its appearance to a character in a Japanese porn film.

Citing a department source, RTHK reported on Tuesday night that the fire service had banned the use of real people to play the mascot. It could be presented only in the form of cartoons because the live version was “against the heroic image”, the report said. RTHK said it was waiting for an official reply.

However the Post learned from a department source that there was no ban, just an instruction to play it down.

“Avoid using Anyone if possible,” the source said.

Despite the late hour, the reports on the ban prompted immediate support for Anyone on social media. Within an hour, more than 100 comments were posted on the department’s Facebook page asking it not to stop using the character.

“Hong Kong should be creative. Don’t let Anyone disappear,” one comment said.

“Without the laborious performance of Anyone, how could your Facebook page gain more than 14,000 likes in one day?” another user wrote. “Don’t burn the bridge after crossing it.”

On Monday, the fire service launched its official Facebook page featuring the mascot to spread information about fire prevention, first aid and other safety tips. By Tuesday night, the page had more than 15,000 likes and 14,000 followers.

This was not Anyone’s debut performance. It had earlier appeared in a video produced by the department and published in August, with a spooky plot line to coincide with the seventh lunar month – and the Hungry Ghost Festival.

The video did not go viral until after Monday’s press conference, though it is now the most popular clip on the department’s YouTube channel with about 130,000 views, more than double what the second most popular video drew.

Anyone topped Google’s daily trending chart on Monday with more than 10,000 searches.