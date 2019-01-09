Hong Kong worker falls to his death from 26th-floor scaffolding

A worker fell to his death from scaffolding outside the 26th floor of a Hong Kong residential building on Wednesday, prompting local authorities to investigate whether he was wearing safety gear at the time.

The fatal workplace accident – the city’s second such incident in a fortnight – happened at the Bel Air Heights housing estate on Lung Poon Street in Diamond Hill, East Kowloon at about 9.20am.

Initial investigation showed the man had been carrying out repairs to the building’s outer wall, according to police.

The victim was taken unconscious to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where he was certified dead shortly before 10am.

The Labour Department said its occupational safety officers were handling the case.

“The Labour Department immediately deployed staff to the scene upon receiving a report of the accident and is now conducting an investigation to look into its cause,” it said in a statement.

On December 27, a 50-year-old worker died after falling from scaffolding outside the ninth floor of an apartment block at Yau Mei Court on Lei Yue Mun Road, Yau Tong.