Groups representing Hong Kong’s teachers have poured cold water on the idea their members might be interested in working in mainland China.

The unions were responding to a notice issued by the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, that said residents from the city, Macau, and Taiwan could take exams allowing them to teach at primary and secondary schools across the border.

Among the requirements for any applicants was the need to uphold the leadership of the Communist Party, and pass a mandarin test. Teaching groups suggested this, plus the lower rate of pay on the mainland, meant there was little incentive for Hong Kong educators to make the move.

“The policy is not attractive for Hong Kong teachers in terms of the profession as a whole,” said Wong Kwan-yu, chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, pointing out teachers in the city earn more than their mainland counterparts, and do not have much trouble getting a job.

“But, the policy does provide more options for teachers who want to work on the mainland,” he said,

adding the retirement pension and medical insurance coverage for mainland teachers may prove attractive to some.

“The new measure might help further develop the Greater Bay Area by bringing together the professions from both sides,” he added.

Ip Kin-yuen, vice-president of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, said the requirements involving politics, and educational background, might not attract teachers in Hong Kong.

Simon Hung, a secondary school teacher and a member of education group HKEd4All, said one of the main concerns would be whether Hong Kong teachers could adapt to the different teaching culture.

He also said the employment package offered by public schools in Hong Kong was still attractive to fresh graduates.

According to the Education Bureau, graduate teachers earn more than HK$25,000 per month working at Hong Kong’s public high schools. In contrast, a teacher in Jiangsu Province, surnamed Zhang, who has more than 14 years working experience in the public school system, told the Post he earns HK$7,000 a month.

But, international schools on the mainland offer much better salaries than in public schools. For example, an international school in Shenzhen pays foreign teachers between HK$30,000 and 50,000 per month, depending on their working experience and qualifications, according to staff members who declined to be named.

A Hong Kong resident named Angela is teaching at an international school in Shenzhen with her husband. Both of them were able to teach at the school after qualifying from universities in Hong Kong and Britain.

“I probably will not join the mainland qualification examination,” she said, adding that she did not like an education system that focused more on recital.

Ivan Zhai, an executive responsible for the overseas development of a Canadian boarding school, said foreign teachers working at international schools are recruited as foreign experts in China, and the entrance level could be very competitive.

Those that taught locally needed a good understanding of the mainland education system, he added.

He said mainlanders who want to return to China after getting residency in Hong Kong might be interested in the new policy.