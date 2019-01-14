Hong Kong’s welfare chief has pledged to provide support for needy residents who will no longer qualify for elderly welfare payments after a controversial change in age threshold kicks in next month.

Speaking on a radio programme on Monday, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong vowed to include measures such as making it easier for applicants to qualify for regular welfare payments by raising the mark for disregarded earnings, and providing what is the equivalent of elderly welfare payments to those in poor health.

“We have been exploring the possibility of adjusting or improving the system since I took office. Some ideas are actually feasible. We can consider implementing them earlier, especially measures that can help recipients aged 60 to 64,” Law said.

His comments are seen as an attempt to quell public outcry over the new policy which would raise the age threshold for an elderly tier under the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) scheme from 60 to 65.

Disregarded earnings refer to income from employment that is not taken into account when assessing the amount payable to a CSSA recipient. The maximum monthly disregarded earnings is currently set at HK$2,500.

Law did not elaborate on adjustments, but promised they would be implemented by February.

But he poured cold water on suggestions that the government’s Community Care Fund could be used to subsidise those affected. The fund was set up to ease the burden on those who fall out of social safety nets.

“This would require a decision to change the policy,” Law said. “At the moment, I think the chances of that are quite low.”

Approved by lawmakers last year, the change in age threshold for the elderly welfare scheme under the CSSA would kick in from February.

The move sparked controversy last week, with lawmakers across the political spectrum calling on Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to halt the adjustment, believing that it could leave thousands of elderly poor with less income.

People aged 60 to 64 will only be able to get normal adult rates for CSSA payments, which are about 30 per cent lower, or HK$1,030 less a month.

Lam, 61, had stressed that the change would not be reversed, adding that it was reasonable considering the city’s improved life expectancy and the global trend of people working past 60. She cited herself as an example, drawing more fire and accusations she was out of touch and insensitive.

Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, who represents the social welfare constituency, recommended the government put the plan on hold for about three years and review the entire CSSA system.

Shiu has put forth a motion to the Legislative Council that will be discussed at its Wednesday meeting.

“Given that the CSSA scheme is outdated, the amount of assistance received by recipients is unable to cover their basic needs in daily life,” his motion read.

“This council urges the government to immediately review and improve the CSSA scheme, particularly the mechanism to determine the amount of assistance, to safeguard the basic income of recipients.”

Additional reporting by Sum Lok-kei