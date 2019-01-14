Hong Kong’s top policewoman in the force’s 175-year history will be stepping down early to head the government’s watchdog – the Office of the Ombudsman – in April, the Post has learned.

Winnie Chiu Wai-yin, the deputy police commissioner in charge of management, is set to leave in March, after 36 years of service. Her sudden departure will come about five months ahead of her hitting the official retirement age of 57.

Three government insiders said Chiu, who is earning about HK$240,000 (US$30,600) a month, was expected to succeed Ombudsman Connie Lau Yin-hing, whose contract ends on March 31. The five-year contract would award Chiu a monthly salary of HK$281,750.

“Chiu planned to depart in June to facilitate the force’s internal promotion. Now she has pushed her plan even earlier and will take pre-retirement leave in early March,” one source said. “The police top brass is aware of the situation.”

The Post understands that the force will hold a mess-night dinner next month to bid farewell to the 56-year-old deputy chief.

Another insider said Chiu fit the position of Ombudsman given her leadership and rich experience in investigation and administration. “She is also well respected not only in the force but also in the government and community.”

The Post has contacted the force, the Civil Service Bureau and the Administration Wing, which is responsible for the recruitment exercise, for comment.

The primary duty of the Ombudsman is to investigate any alleged maladministration of more than 80 government departments and public authorities, excluding police, upon complaint or on its own initiative. But the watchdog does have the power to look into complaints against the force for non-compliance with the Code on Access to Information.

The post was opened for applications last August after Lau indicated she had no interest in seeking a renewal of her mandate. According to the advertisement, applicants must possess at least 15 years of experience in public or private sector administration at a senior level and also hold experience in public or community service in the city.

Chiu made headlines after she was named the force’s first female deputy chief in July 2017. Two weeks after the appointment, she told the press that women police officers could play an increasingly vital crime-fighting role as they were more meticulous and sensitive by nature.

She said she was surprised by the level of social interest in her new role as she felt that being a woman did not put her at any disadvantage when climbing the ranks in the male-dominated occupation.

“Of course we are still quite a minority, but that does not mean women police officers are denied the opportunities to move to various areas of work or move up the ladder,” Chiu said. “I hope my example will inspire other female officers as well.”

Chiu, who Joined the force in 1983, was once the deputy commander of Tango Coy, the first female police tactical unit platoon, which was formed in 1992 to deal with the forced repatriation of Vietnamese migrants.

The veteran officer is expected to receive a commuted lump sum of HK$13 million plus a monthly pension of HK$80,000 after officially retiring from the force.