More than HK$17 million (US$2.2 million) was raised for the needy in the 31st edition of Operation Santa Claus, the annual Christmas fundraising drive jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

Reaching out to 13 charities in Hong Kong, including groups that offer support for vulnerable youngsters and the elderly, the annual campaign culminated in the festive closing gala held at Crown Wine Cellars in Shouson Hill on Tuesday night.

This came after dozens of fundraising events were held across the city under the theme of “Spread some joy this Christmas” from mid-November 2018 to mid-January 2019, collecting HK$17,096,327.

The appeal raised HK$16 million for 14 charities the previous year.

Revellers at the closing gala, including representatives of donors and beneficiaries, celebrated Operation Santa Claus 2018 with music from Colin Aitchison and the China Coast Jazzmen.

Award-winning 13-year-old singer Elizabeth Stewart filled the occasion with warmth by singing Ave Maria.

Leung Ka-Wing, head of broadcasting at RTHK, said a lot of very generous people had contributed their time and money to the campaign over the years.

“What we do helps to improve people’s lives,” Leung said.

Gary Liu, CEO of the Post, described the fundraising efforts as remarkable.

“None of this would have been possible without the generosity of our corporate donors, the schools, the clubs, the sports organisations, the other associations as well as so many individuals who gave from their hearts,” Liu said.

Among the donors commended for their generous contributions were Morgan Stanley, which donated HK$3.55 million to become the top corporate fundraiser, and Swire Properties, whose festive street fairs earned the firm the “most creative corporate fundraiser” award.

UBS and Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospitals were the second- and third-biggest donors, raising HK$2.35 million and HK$1.2 million respectively.

The accolade of top school fundraiser went to Discovery Mind, while Shung Tak Catholic English College was named the “most creative school fundraiser”.

Established in 1988 with the aim of connecting the local community to charities, Operation Santa Claus has supported NGOs working in the areas of children and youth, community, medical issues, and the welfare of disabled people.

Among the organisations benefiting from the latest bid are the ChickenSoup Foundation, which works to empower poor children and their families, and the Everbright Concern Action, which offers the elderly job opportunities. Other beneficiaries include the Caritas Jockey Club Lok Yan School, which develops simple and healthy recipes for young patients with severe intellectual and multiple disabilities, and the Hong Kong Federation of the Blind, which helps visually impaired senior citizens with free home repairs.