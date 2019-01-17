For a group of rehabilitated drug offenders, the dream of sailing off into the sunset could become reality thanks to an invitation from members of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

The Christian New Life Association is working with a crew from the club to introduce the sport of yacht sailing to former addicts and provide training for those interested in building a sailing career.

“When I heard that I could learn to sail a yacht and potentially build a career from it, I thought it was a great opportunity for me to start over,” said Chan Mang-ho, 30, one of more than 20 rehabilitated drug users invited on a sailing trip at Victoria Harbour last week.

Chan, who turned to drugs when he was 18, was arrested for possession in 2017 and given a 15-month probation order. He was then sent to the Christian New Life Association, a non-profit organisation dedicated to rehabilitation for drug addicts.

“I regained a clear mind through rehabilitation at the association, which has offered many activities and community work to help me readapt to society,” Chan said.



Reverend Sam Cheng Chun-wah, who established the association in 2001, said that with a growing number of young drug addicts, it was necessary to try new approaches to help them.

“Many of them are young and smart. I encourage them to try new things like yacht sailing, through which they will see the beauty of the ocean and view the world from a new perspective,” he said.

“Yacht sailing is not just a sport. It is an all-round education,” said Nicholas Chiang Hing-keung, 66, who is one of the six working with the association. The team’s Chinese name is “Mang Gong Zhu” – a cane used by the visually impaired.

“[It] involves all kinds of knowledge and skills, and sailors learn to detect the weather, wind speed and direction, as well as control the lift and drag of the sail. All these help train people’s ability to work independently or in a group and build confidence.”

A seasoned sailor who has been racing yachts for 36 years, Chiang said he hoped to use his knowledge and experience to help reformed drug users.

“It is time to elevate the sport to a new level and turn it into a caring platform,” he said.

Former drug offender Seu Hung-tat, 45, who took part in the trip at Victoria Harbour, said: “Rehabilitated drug addicts like me face many difficulties starting over.”

Seu was arrested several times and went through rehabilitation at the Christian New Life Association. He has been clean for eight years.

“Support from family and friends, as well as society, is essential otherwise we risk returning to the old habits,” he added.

Seu said he became interested in water sports after attending a course in drowning rescue techniques arranged by the association and becoming an assistant instructor. After leaving the association in 2016, he passed a test to become a licensed diving instructor.

“It is a good opportunity to learn a new water sport, and hopefully I will be an amateur yacht sailor, if not professional,” he said. “Sailing on a yacht, you feel the wind and the swaying movements, which is comfortable and peaceful.”

According to statistics from the Correctional Services Department (CSD), there were 11,243 people admitted into Hong Kong’s correctional institutions in 2017.

One of the biggest challenges facing rehabilitated offenders is returning to work, as many say they are discriminated against in the job market. To address the issue, some companies and organisations offer training and job opportunities for former offenders.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club started funding its Youth Recovery Coach Programme in 2017 to provide rehabilitated offenders with life coaching courses, such as emotion control, relationship establishment and life objective building, to help them regain confidence and resume normal life.

The CSD has been appealing to the public and employers to offer fair job opportunities to rehabilitated offenders, launching the “Caring Employer Scheme” in 2012. The number of employers registered under the scheme increased from about 100 that year to more than 700 in 2018, according to statistics from the CSD.