A coroner on Wednesday slammed the organiser of the city’s biggest marathon for not warning runners enough about the health risks involved, as he concluded the first-ever inquest into a fatality at the annual sporting showpiece.

Coroner Philip Wong Wai-kuen weighed in on the failure of the Hong Kong Amateur Athletic Association, after ruling that Ng Cheuk-yue, 24, died of natural causes following his run in the 10km event of the 2015 Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon.

Wong also took aim at the ambulance division of the Fire Services Department, saying it stubbornly stuck to the rules in the way emergency treatment was given to Ng before his death, and urged it and the Auxiliary Medical Service, another first-aid provider, to review or improve their protocols.

Acknowledging the coroner’s suggestions, Ng’s sister Anais Ng Wing-yu was emotional after being reminded again of the tragedy, calling her brother calm and passionate.

“I don’t know what relief means. Every night we still think of Cheuk-yue and his brief life,” she said.

The engineering graduate collapsed while running on January 25, 2015. He died in hospital the following day.

The coroner said that although an autopsy discovered no abnormalities in the runner’s heart, Wong found Ng had suffered from sudden cardiac death as the forensic pathologist had suggested.

Wong learned during the inquest the association warned entrants they should only enter the event if they had the physique required and proper training. The warnings were found in two documents runners were required to sign.

But the coroner pointed out that despite past fatalities, the warnings were written in small print.

“This is hardly noticeable at all,” he said of the warnings, calling them insufficient.

Wong suggested the association – which holds this year’s event on February 17 for 74,000 runners across all categories – improve the warnings.

Although runners were given a health booklet written by a cardiologist a month before the race, Wong said that such a small window did not allow contestants the time to step up their training. He said the booklet should be given to runners as soon as they registered.

Ng collapsed shortly before reaching the finishing line, the inquest heard.

Wong said that showed runners were more prone to health problems towards the end of a race because they would be in a state of exhaustion. Ng had run almost 9km.

He recommended the Auxiliary Medical Service, a government department, deploy more first-aiders and automated external defibrillator (AEDs), devices that can help with life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, near the finishing line.

Wong also took issue with the Fire Services Department’s protocol. Upon Ng’s collapse, a first-aider performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the runner. But when ambulancemen, dispatched by fire services, arrived, they could not immediately use their AED on Ng because their guidelines required them to perform two minutes of CPR first.

The requirement overlapped with the first-aider’s efforts, he said, describing the protocol as stubborn.

Wong asked the department to review whether extra resuscitation by ambulancemen was needed before using an AED when a qualified first-aider had already performed it out on a patient.

He also recommended the department place an automatic chest compressor at marathons, after hearing expert evidence the machine was more effective in carrying out CPR than manual efforts.

“It’s a very sad incident, especially as [Ng] was so young,” Wong said, offering his sympathy to the man’s tearful parents. “I hope you walk out of the haze of pain eventually.”

Outside court, Anais Ng said her brother had been deprived of the immediate medical attention he needed.

“Let me reiterate yet again that the key was the help of the AED,” she said, adding that although there were a few devices at the scene, her brother did not get the benefit of them.

The first-aider who attended to him did not have a walkie-talkie to call for help from her colleagues, resulting in a delay to treatment, the court heard.

Anais Ng also urged the organiser and Auxiliary Medical Service to study the coroner’s findings to prevent similar incidents especially with this year’s event happening soon.

The coroner’s suggestions offer preventive advice for the first time to the increasingly popular yet potentially dangerous event, which has claimed four lives since its inception in 1997.

It started out as a niche competition with around 1,000 entrants some 20 years ago. The race has since grown hugely, becoming an international sporting event with more than 74,000 runners last year including 11,000 from overseas.