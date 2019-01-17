A photogenic light show illuminating the heart of Hong Kong has recorded a better-than-expected visitor turnout its organiser revealed, as seven new exhibits were unveiled to mark three upcoming festivals.

On Thursday, Mason Hung Chung-hing, Hong Kong Tourism Board’s general manager, said the city’s International Light Art Display at Central Harbourfront had recorded a visitor flow of around 500,000 from when it opened on November 29 to early January.

The board had earlier said it expected the HK$23 million event would attract about 500,000 visitors between November, and when it ends on February 24.

On Friday, three new light art installations created by overseas artists, and four others made by local creators, all sharing a new theme of “Love and Romance”, will be displayed alongside eight existing exhibits.

Hung said they had picked arts pieces which are more related to love to welcome Valentine’s Day, the Lantern Festival and the Lunar New Year.

A highlight will be an interactive piece called “Birds Fly Around with You” by Japanese artist Masamichi Shimada. It is made up of a circle of bird sculptures.

When a visitor enters the circle, the birds illuminate one by one, giving the illusion of flying birds.

Those who want to take pictures with romantic features could visit “Capture”, made by local artist Daydreamers. The lights glittering on the heart-shaped display change colour from time to time, providing a photogenic scene for love birds.

On top of the 15 installations, the popular Light Tunnel will now change its colour from blue to pink to echo the new theme.

Hung hopes a million people will eventually see the exhibit, and said more visitors were expected over Lunar New Year, and Valentine’s Day.

“It is our first time to hold this kind of big event,” Hung said. “Our initial estimate may be more conservative.

“We are happy and encouraged that these events are welcomed by tourists and local residents.”

Hung said the board was reviewing the festival and hopes to organise a similar event next year.

The photogenic show is a centrepiece for Hong Kong tourism and is free to see. For the first 11 months last year, about 58.6 million tourists visited the city, up 10.7 per cent on 2017.