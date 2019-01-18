Students and teachers at the Shung Tak Catholic English College recently put down their books to play a friendly soccer match and hold a mini fun fair to raise money for Operation Santa Claus.

Their efforts raised a total of HK$49,000 – topped up to HK$50,000 by the principal Cecilia Tang Sui Sim – the highest amount collected by the college in its 24 years of participation in the annual fundraiser.

The proceeds went to the Hong Kong Children’s Skin Foundation, one of the charities for which Operation Santa, which is jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and government broadcaster RTHK, raises money.

“The doctor from the Children’s Skin Foundation visited our school and talked about the children we are supporting through this programme,” said Sonia Yiu Fung Yee, the chief organiser of the fundraiser.

“It was obviously very touching because the events raised our highest contribution so far. Every penny counts and the students learned far more lessons from this event than from any book.”



The Shung Tak team gave the professionals from Best Union Yuen Long a run for their money, holding their own in a 2-2 draw.

Spectators, which included alumni and guests donated to watch the encounter on December 12, while signed shirts from the BUYL players were donated to underprivileged children in the Philippines.

More signed shirts were then sold at the middle school’s fun fair two days later.

Students, teachers and parents manned the 35 stalls selling food and drinks, as well as running games and doing face painting.

More donations were collected during a performance of Christmas carols and a singing contest later in the day.

Tang credited the success of the event to the cooperation between students and their parents.

“Not only did everyone enjoy this carnival, the joyous atmosphere also highlighted the importance of giving,” she said.