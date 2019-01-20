Two troubled skiers from Hong Kong were rescued at a popular Japanese ski destination after taking shelter against the elements overnight in a snow hole they made for themselves when an expedition went wrong.

The men, aged 45 and 57, left their inn in Mount Tokachi, in Kamifurano, central Hokkaido for the ski trip on Saturday.

But they had failed to return by dinner time and the inn staff called the police at about 11pm, Japanese media reported.

A search was launched.

They were located at an altitude of 1,866 metres at 7.40am on Sunday.

They were conscious and uninjured, although one of them appeared to be debilitated, and was taken by helicopter to safety.

The media reported they had posted their locations to friends on social media on Saturday afternoon, helping the rescuers to narrow down the search areas.

Local police told media they were stranded after the older man’s skiing gear got damaged.

The Hong Kong Immigration Department said it had not received calls for assistance over the case. It would keep a contact with the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the city and China’s consulate general in Sapporo.