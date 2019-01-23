For more than two decades, Hong Kong has been stuck between moaning about the crash of the property market and agonising over unaffordable home prices.

Take former chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen for example. Rising from the gloom of a major crash that hit the city around 1998, he helped prop up prices by launching a series of measures in 2002, slashing the supply of affordable housing massively and limiting land supply for new homes.

By late 2011, prices had skyrocketed to such an unaffordable level that he lamented the way it had all turned out.

“Frankly, we have made mistakes,” he said on a radio show that year. “We have stopped working on a series of things, including producing new land.”

Now, a newly published report summarising almost a year’s work by a government-appointed task force strives to make clear what needs to be done, once and for all.

“Land creation ... should be undertaken in a sustained manner and free from external factors such as the economic cycles,” the Task Force on Land Supply said in its report published on December 31.

The 30-member panel, comprising 22 non-officials with different expertise including architecture, engineering, accounting, urban planning and social work, consulted and received 70,000 submissions from individuals and professional groups on ways to beat the chronic problem of land shortage.

It also collected 29,000 questionnaires and interviewed 3,000 people in a random phone survey.

To ramp up land supply, it recommended eight short- to long-term options which it said had considerable public support, from massive reclamation to using part of an exclusive golf course for homes, and establishing a public-private partnership to repurpose farmland owned by big developers.

But the decade of inactivity during Tsang’s time and the long process of producing land have combined to make it challenging to catch up. Red tape, planning deliberations, consultations and disputes can be expected to slow down progress.

Many cooks in the kitchen

It is perhaps no surprise that the task force recommended that the “most senior echelon of the government” – some say that means none other than Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor – should take charge of a cross-departmental body that will push ahead with land creation.

There is an existing Steering Committee on Land Supply, chaired by the financial secretary, to coordinate work between bureaus and departments and speed up supply of housing land. But since it was formed in 2010, it has held 30 meetings, or fewer than four meetings a year, according to the Development Bureau.



Lee Wing-tat, chairman of think tank Land Watch, said the steering committee did not meet frequently enough to solve any problems, so the proposed inter-agency body should be chaired by the chief executive if it hopes to get things done.

Former transport and housing chief Anthony Cheung Bing-leung, who sat on the steering committee in the last administration, agreed that a cross-departmental agency needs to be headed by someone from the highest level of government.

He said sourcing land involved environment, housing, infrastructure, public facility, commercial, school and welfare planning, matters which cut across almost all government departments.

“Every department has its own key performance indicators,” he said.

Cheung pointed out that the government’s land, housing and planning branches belonged to different policy bureaus, which bogged down efficient communication.

“Different bureaus often communicate by documents, and sometimes the back and forth can go on for a few months,” he said.

He suggested bringing the three branches together in a single bureau, as it was before 2007.

‘I got really angry’ – jumping through hoops

Professionals and practitioners in the building industry complain that the government’s internal planning approval procedures are far too complicated and tedious.

The Lands Department, Planning Department and Buildings Department each has its own rules for matters such as building height and density, which has long been blamed for dragging the housing supply process because every development plan needs three sets of approvals.

Veteran building surveyor Daniel Lam Chun recalled being told to withdraw and resubmit a building plan when a Buildings Department officer could not meet the department’s pledge to complete reviewing a plan within 60 days.

“I got really angry,” said Lam, a former managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority.

He said the department had no promised deadline for approving building plans for features such as clubhouses, balconies and wider corridors, which are all treated separately, and this could take months to complete.

Some effort is already being made to cut red tape and speed up land supply.

Earlier this month, Lands Department assistant director Tony Moyung Hon said the government had been studying adopting a single set of development standards, and a new working group would coordinate the work of the three departments.

A new land supply group in the department will also focus on handling land sales, large-scale land exchanges with developers and their applications to convert sizeable farmland or old urban buildings for redevelopment.

The pain of rejections

Private sector developers have their share of complaints, and have accused authorities of blocking their plans.



The Real Estate Developers Association, representing major developers, said that securing approval from the Town Planning Board – a statutory watchdog – to convert rural land for housing has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

You can toil, but not live there: farmers told about relocation plans

The task force identified the private land bank of the city’s few major developers, who own large plots of farmland that could yield thousands of flats, as an important source of land supply.

But the association said planning applications were often rejected by the board because of the lack of regional and local infrastructure.

In one case, the board rejected eight applications between 1993 and 2018 for developers to build low-rise villas on a green belt site spanning about 1.54 hectares on Tung Lo Wan Hill Road in Sha Tin, a hilly suburb close to luxury developments. The board said road-widening works would not be feasible, and would have an adverse impact on the natural environment.

“Every development proposal rejected means opportunities forgone for housing supply,” the association told the task force in a written submission.

It urged the government to plan and implement transport infrastructure when an area is earmarked for major housing developments.

“This will ensure that sites within the planning area could be zoned to higher intensity, which in turn will act as a catalyst for land use conversion applications by the private sector,” it said.

However, Anthony Cheung said the government often only considered large development, such as reclamation and new towns, as justifiable for infrastructure.

“Infrastructure is expensive, if the development is small, it’s not worth it,” he said.

Lax brownfields management

While developers want the Town Planning Board to speed up and be more pragmatic with approvals, others have accused it of giving the green light too freely to plans for brownfield developments in the New Territories.

Brownfield sites are abandoned agricultural land that has been legally or illegally turned into car parks, container storage space or recycling yards, and have long been criticised as inefficient use of available land that could go to housing.

Liber Research Community, a land-use concern group, accuses the board of contributing to the proliferation of such brownfield sites by approving a large number of plans.

It estimates that brownfield sites have almost doubled to 1,521 hectares in the past 24 years, with approvals of plans to develop damaged agricultural land into brownfield operations surging since 2005.

Approval rates hit 94 per cent in 2017, compared to staying below 50 per cent earlier, according to the group.

“We don’t see why they’ve adopted such loose standards,” Liber researcher Lam Yan said.

A 2016 study by conservation body WWF Hong Kong claimed that the board introduced a guideline to fast-track applications to meet increasing space demand from the logistics industry.

Undeveloped land was divided into four categories and the board could decide quickly if an application fell into one of those categories and could be approved, it said.

Former board member Ng Cho-nam dismissed the suggestion that it was merely a rubber-stamp operation, saying the planning guidelines helped prevent unregulated expansion of brownfield sites.

“Each application is still considered on a case-by-case basis,” he said. “Just because it belongs to a certain category doesn’t mean it is guaranteed the green light.”

Voices of villagers

The government’s top-down approach in wiping out villages to develop new towns has been criticised for causing serious delays in ensuring a steady supply of homes.

Villages considered “non-indigenous” – established after 1898 when the New Territories were leased to Britain – have for years been bulldozed to make way for government developments.

To some, the government only appeared to make an effort to preserve or relocate “indigenous” villages headed by powerful landlords.

In Kwu Tung North, Fanling North and Hung Shui Kiu where new towns are slated in 2023, at least 7,800 residents of non-indigenous settlements will be displaced.

The first two projects sparked heated protests, ending in jail terms for 13 activists who stormed the Legislative Council in 2014. Democratic lawmakers sympathetic to the villagers failed to block the funding for the developments despite a bitter filibuster.

Becky Au Hei-man, who grew up in a farming family in a Fanling North village, blames the government’s attitude.

“They have easier and faster choices to find land, such as redeveloping the Fanling golf course, but instead they choose to demolish villages where people have lived for generations,” she said.

However, a study published last year suggested the government was exploring a new approach for another new town in the Northern New Territories, the last frontier near the Hong Kong-Shenzhen border. Non-indigenous villagers there could avoid eviction under a proposal aimed at integrating, respecting and preserving urban and rural communities.

That change comes too late for villagers like Au who must now decide if they will accept a more generous compensation package offered by authorities last year. About 80 villagers vehemently opposed the plan and insisted they would stay put.

“It’s easy for planners to sit in a room and draw plans on a piece of paper, but they don’t realise that what they’re trying to wipe away are actual people and their livelihoods,” Au said.

“For years, we’ve protested, but has the government ever really stopped to listen?”

No room for failure

As Hong Kong grapples with the tough questions of land supply and building more homes, the long list of challenges are clear to see.

All eyes are now on the city leader Carrie Lam and whether she will adopt all the recommendations of the Task Force on Land Supply.

The big question is whether her government will be able to overcome the hurdles once and for all, to free up the land needed for new homes.

Task force chairman Stanley Wong Yuen-fai said he believed there was no choice for the chief executive, and tearing down barriers was the only way forward.



“The last two chief executives faced [the same problems] and failed to expedite land supply and stabilise prices on private residential units. Carrie will have no choice – I think she has the political will to crack these issues and hurdles. Because you can’t fail for the third time,” Wong said.

Wong said if Lam faltered, then Hong Kong would face a grim future plagued by an affordable housing shortage that would be even more dire.

“If we stand still, Hong Kong will get much worse. We are already paying the price. Under her leadership, Hong Kong must solve the issue of land supply now. It will be up to her to show the will for a better Hong Kong and a brighter tomorrow.”