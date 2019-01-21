Dazzling circles of fireworks in the shape of a pig’s nose and the rings of Saturn will wow revellers as Hong Kong celebrates the arrival of the Lunar New Year next month.

Some 23,888 pyrotechnic shells will light up the skyline from both banks of the city’s iconic Victoria Harbour to herald the start of the Year of the Pig.

In total, 4.5 tonnes of fireworks will be fired into the night sky on February 6 – the second day of the Lunar New Year – from three barges anchored 350 metres off the Wan Chai coast.

Against a backdrop of a “fireworks wall” 800 metres long and 300 metres high, the pig will take centre stage during the 23-minute extravaganza.

In one of the main scenes, pig noses and Saturn’s rings will burst into the sky while the theme song of the beloved locally created cartoon pig McDull plays in the background, said the show’s producer, Pyro Magic Multimedia Productions.

“At first, we had thought of making patterns in the shape of a pig’s head,” said Wilson Mao Wai-shing, the firm’s CEO. “But, we quickly dropped the idea as a pig’s head does not sound too good for New Year.”

In Cantonese slang, “pig head” means a fool or stupid person.

The show will also feature fireworks making heart shapes to celebrate Valentine’s Day, along with the number 8 – considered lucky – and golden ingots.

The show will cost about HK$10 million (US$1.2 million), to be paid for by sponsor Shimao Group, an international investment group. This year’s show is also supported by Friends of Hong Kong Association.

Shimao Group chairman Hui Wing-mau said: “The group wishes to share the joy with all Hong Kong citizens and visitors through sponsoring the fireworks display.”

Last year the fireworks show was cancelled after a bus accident in Tai Po that killed 19 people.

The first day of the Year of the Pig falls on February 5 this year. That night will see the annual Lunar New Year night parade, featuring colourful floats, marching bands, troupes of acrobats, traditional Chinese dancers and performers from around the world.

On Monday, the Hong Kong Jockey Club unveiled its float for the occasion.

Titled “Celebrate a Prosperous Year Hand in Hand”, the club’s float will be decorated with 40 traditional Chinese lucky knots to mark the 40th anniversary of the Sha Tin Racecourse.