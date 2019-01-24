A falling window from a five-star hotel in one of Hong Kong’s busiest tourist districts killed a mainland Chinese tourist on Monday, prompting calls to step up safety checks.

The Buildings Authority ordered The Mira Hong Kong to inspect all the windows in its 18-storey block within a month and to submit a report after officers found parts had begun to oxidise.

Why is window inspection such a big deal in Hong Kong, what is being done to tackle such problems and how can such accidents be prevented?

Why is window inspection so important in Hong Kong?



More than 7.3 million people live in Hong Kong, packed with skyscrapers and densely-built high-rises, all with windows covering the facades of each and every tower.

A spate of window falling incidents more than a decade ago heightened concerns over the dangers ageing buildings posed to public safety, prompting the government to pass laws requiring mandatory inspections.

There were at least 75 reported cases of falling windows in 2005, with almost one window a day reported to have fallen from high-rises in June of that year.

Building officials blamed the spate on an exceptionally high rainfall that month. They said acidic elements in the rain corroded hinges, while windows in flats facing the sea were more susceptible to damage from salty air.

In general, previous investigations found falling windows were caused by a lack of regular inspection and proper maintenance. Windows can be dislodged or fall when rivets or screws – used to fix hinges and handles onto aluminium windows – corrode and oxidise.

What is the mandatory window inspection scheme and who made it happen?

None other than Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. The chief executive, when she was secretary for development, launched an ambitious programme covering different aspects of building safety, including mandatory window and building inspection schemes, a reporting scheme for illegal structures in New Territories village houses and an operation to repair old buildings.

Under the scheme, introduced in 2012, owners of buildings aged 10 years or more – excluding those not taller than three storeys – served with statutory notices are required to appoint a qualified person to carry out inspections and supervise repair work where necessary.

After the first notice is issued, inspections should be done every five years.

A panel of professionals and district council representatives regularly selects buildings to inspect according to age, condition and any safety issues.

Have commercial buildings or hotels been neglected?

When the scheme first launched, authorities estimated there would be more than 20,000 private buildings – including residential, commercial and industrial buildings – eligible for mandatory inspection.

Officials set a target of 5,800 buildings a year. But the heavy workload made them revise that down to about 1,000 a year.

The department said it had issued inspection orders to 9,800 buildings under the scheme since 2012, of which 90 per cent were already complied with. Repairs were required in 37 per cent of the closed cases.

The department has not yet been able to provide a breakdown of the different types of buildings served with such notices, but higher priority was usually given to dilapidated residential buildings.

Any member of the public can search on the Buildings Department website whether their building has been issued any inspection notices. According to a search including the keyword ‘hotel’, only 42 hotels had been served with orders since 2012.

Who is liable if windows fall from buildings?



Under the Summary Offences Ordinance, a person who drops, or allows any object to fall, causing danger or injury to a person in or near a public place commits an offence and is liable to a fine of HK$10,000 and six months in jail.

If the falling window causes injuries or death, the victim or their family members may also claim compensation against the owner through civil proceedings.

What is the proper way to handle your windows?

Johnny Chan Yu-ping, chairman of the Hong Kong Aluminium Windows and Doors Association, advised people never to forcefully open a window.

“The proper method should be holding the handle of a window while slowly opening it,” Chan said. “If the window was found to be loose, it should be shut and locked immediately, then checked or repaired by a qualified person.”

Proper maintenance should also be done on windows, such as removing debris on the hinges and replacing oxidised rivets.

According to the Buildings Department, an inspection by a qualified person could cost between HK$250 to HK$1,300. Replacement of parts ranges from HK$60 to HK$360 per window.

Does an inspection guarantee zero accidents?

Frequent inspections and regular maintenance will help but this does not mean your windows are entirely safe because of Hong Kong’s weather and proximity to the sea.

With between five to eight tropical cyclones coming through the city each year, windows are bound to take a hit if a strong storm batters the city.

When Typhoon Mangkhut hit last September, the government received 400 to 500 reports about home damage, including broken windows. In one of the more serious cases, at least 100 window panels were blown out of the One Harbourfront development, a 20-storey grade A office tower in Hung Hom owned by CK Asset Holdings.

Shards littered the street and a nearby primary school remained closed for days afterward while the glass was cleaned up.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Cheung