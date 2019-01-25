A 28-year-old man has died after passing out while hiking near the summit of Hong Kong’s tallest peak.

Emergency services were called to the top of Tai Mo Shan, in Tai Mo Shan Country Park, shortly before 9am on Friday, when police received a call from the hiker’s friend.

“The victim suffered no obvious injuries. He was taken unconscious to Yan Chai Hospital, where he was later certified dead,” a police spokeswoman said.

She said officers were looking into the cause of death.

Standing 957 metres tall, and located between Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long, Tai Mo Shan is the highest hill in the city.

Offering sweeping views of Yuen Long in the New Territories and Lion Rock in Kowloon, it is popular with landscape photographers.

During cold spells, when temperatures drop to near freezing point, many people drive up there to see frost, a rare sight in subtropical Hong Kong.