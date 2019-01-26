Simon Lee is perhaps the happiest homeless person in Hong Kong. The 52-year-old willingly kissed goodbye to a comfortable middle-class existence in favour of life without work, but also without a penny.

He has slept rough for seven years next to a snack shop in Victoria Park, but his lifestyle has not cut him off from society.

Each day he goes to nearby Central Library in Causeway Bay, a public facility which is free to use, where he writes a blog detailing his humble habits.

Despite not leading the exciting or glamorous life of many bloggers, his writings have drawn thousands of readers.

He also leads tours around his neighbourhood at night to show people what it’s like to live homeless.

The chemistry graduate is single and has cut off all ties with his family. He gets by with leftover food from a local 24-hour McDonald’s and hand-outs from a Sikh temple.

“People may say I’m lazy because I don’t have a job, but that’s their opinion,” Lee says.

“I think I actually save resources for society. I’m low maintenance, I don’t use money, so I don’t have to make money. I don’t chase fame or material things.



“People often think of homeless people as dirty, battered and impolite. But the homeless have their own way of living too. We can have a very decent life.”

Official figures show 1,127 Hongkongers were sleeping on the streets in 2017 and 2018. But social workers estimate the number is at least 2,000.

About 35 per cent of the homeless say they are unable to rent a place to live because they are unemployed. More than half sleep in parks, playgrounds or car parks.

“In the many years since I’ve been homeless, I’ve never met any other person who was homeless by choice. I’m a bit of an oddball,” the eloquent and soft-spoken Lee says.

He holds a university degree in chemistry and used to have a stable office job, but white-collar stress led to him quitting and moving to Macau in 1997. There he tutored children for the next seven years.

In 2004 he shuttered his tutoring business and moved to nearby Zhuhai, where he lived off his savings for two years before returning to Macau.

“At first I thought of resuming the tutoring business, but at the time the casinos were just starting up and all of them offered free food,” Lee says.

So from then on, he began to sleep on the streets, living off casino hand-outs. But those food giveaways came to end in 2010, and in the same year Macau authorities deported him.

“Hong Kong felt so unfamiliar to me when I returned,” he says.

Lee lived on social aid back in Hong Kong, including Comprehensive Social Security Assistance, and slept in a public shelter for five months.



But he did not like his surroundings as other residents often fought with one another.

He therefore decided to try and emulate his vagrant Macau lifestyle by sleeping in Victoria Park.

“To me, it’s liberating. I don’t pay rent, I don’t have to buy a house, I can sleep anywhere. Street sleeping solved a lot of my problems,” he says.

He now does not receive any government subsidy and says he is getting by just fine.

When the Post meets him on a chilly winter’s day, he is wearing a thick light-coloured jacket after enduring a shiveringly cold night.

Most of his clothes have been donated by social workers or picked up from the streets.

“Hong Kong has so many rich people and so many wasteful people. There’s always something I can use that someone else has discarded,” Lee says.

He lives on Hong Kong Island because it is the wealthiest part of the city and so there is more thrown out, he adds.

As for his estranged family, he says all relationships are a source of pain or worry, and his ties with his parents and two younger brothers have been this way since he was a child.

They have different values to him, he says.



“If I can avoid this pain, why should I go and seek it? I don’t envy people with partners or family, I’ve always been independent,” Lee says. “I stopped speaking to my family years ago and I don’t regret it at all. Other people should envy me.”

Lee did have a girlfriend for three years before he left for Macau, but has not dated since.



He now believes his calling is to write his blog and encourage people to be happier, stop chasing fame and money and asking so much of their relationships.

“If you want to be happy, instead of being like a human and carrying around the burden of pride and dignity, be like an animal instead.”

His philosophy has already inspired a good number of Hongkongers, with 6,000 following him on Facebook.

He writes about the people he meets, who sometimes buy him meals.

Recent posts include one on a friend who bought him some snacks, and a piece on his donation of HK$1 to the New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association, a mental health centre.

There is no need to worry about tomorrow, Lee says. The most important thing is to enjoy the moment.

“I will let fate decide what happens to me,” he says with a smile.