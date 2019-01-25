There was another twist on Friday in the saga surrounding an unpopular change in an elderly welfare payment for poorer Hongkongers with the authorities saying those who do not participate in a scheme to find employment will receive HK$200 (US$25.50) less in allocations.

The announcement was made during a briefing by the Social Welfare Department for NGOs involved in the support for self-reliance scheme.

But critics of the move said the government should use incentives to encourage people to look for work rather than penalising those who do not.

The social welfare sector, lawmakers and the public have been at loggerheads with officials since early this month when the government made the controversial announcement to raise the lower age limit for the elderly comprehensive social security assistance (CSSA) scheme from 60 to 65.

If the government wants to encourage people to find jobs, they should instead reward those who participate in the programme with, say, HK$200 a month

Anthony Wong, Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Coming into effect on February 1, the change will mean new applicants aged between 60 and 64 and able-bodied will get less at standard rates compared with those 65 or older or those who are disabled or of ill health. For example, a single able-bodied adult who is 60 to 64 will get HK$2,525, compared with HK$3,585 for people 65 or older.

Those who are 60 to 64 but have been on the elderly rates before February 1 will continue to get the larger payments.

New applicants who are able-bodied and between 60 and 64 will also lose out on supplements and grants that could amount to thousands of dollars.

The government said the policy change was in line with the improved life expectancy of Hongkongers and the trend of extending the retirement age to 65, but critics highlighted the health problems many people in their 60s face and the difficulty many have finding jobs.

After the debacle, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor announced a compromise, with the new employment support supplement for the affected group of HK$1,060 per month, with no conditions attached – the exact difference between the rates that single adults and their counterparts over 65 will be getting under the new policy.

But critics expressed concern that those 60 to 64 would be forced to take part in the support for self-reliance scheme.

Officials said people in the age group only needed to find paid employment of at least 60 hours per month, but that did little to appease critics.

Friday’s announcement further exacerbated their concerns.

Anthony Wong Kin-wai, the Hong Kong Council of Social Service’s business director who attended the briefing session, noted that the department said it would still process CSSA applicants aged between 60 and 64 even if they refused to participate in the support for self-reliance scheme.

However, they will have HK$200 deducted each month, he added.

Wong also cited the department as saying that those who agreed to take part in the scheme, but did not attend three meetings would also have HK$200 deducted.

The director said that participation in the scheme should be voluntary and failure to do so should not have consequences.

“If the government wants to encourage people to find jobs, they should instead reward those who participate in the programme with, say, HK$200 a month,” he said.

Social welfare sector lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun questioned the government’s sincerity in resolving the saga.

“This is a mean and picky way of treating the elderly, and against the caring spirit the government lauds itself for,” he said.