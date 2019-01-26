Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. After several years of abstinence to beat my addiction to video games (yes, at this age, I know), it looks like I’m hooked all over again.

And it’s all thanks to Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) a magnificent, sweeping, epic, interactive symphony to America circa 1899, when the bad old days of the Wild West were coming to an end.

I’ve just finished the single-player mission after some 80 hours of gameplay stretching over nearly three months (yes, nerds, I know I’m not the fastest gun in the West, but I do have a very demanding full-time job as well as a life) and I must say it has been the most immersive and entertaining experience in front of a TV in many, many years.

RDR2 plunges you, role-playing the protagonist and noble white savage among a gang of outlaws on the run, into a vast, open world, lovingly crafted with stunning artistic vision and staggering detail by New York-based developer Rockstar Games.

In between hunting, fishing, robbing banks, rustling cattle, getting into gunfights and brawling in saloons, I found myself regularly pausing to take in the sheer beauty of RDR2’s virtual vistas, or to appreciate delightful little touches, like calling out, “Howdy, mister!” to an immigrant while riding through the Chinese quarters of a big city and have him say, “Jo san, sin sang!” – “Good morning, mister!” – back at me in Cantonese.

The rave review ends here. With the single-player mission done and dusted, I’ve moved on to the multiplayer experience with other gamers online and that’s where the fun comes to a full stop.

There’s still nothing wrong with the game design per se; rather, it’s the people playing it. I’m talking about those deplorables known as “griefers” in geek speak – players whose greatest pleasure lies in harassing others and ruining their enjoyment.

“Griefing” is out of control in RDR2 online and the vast majority of players, like me, are sick and tired of being shot in the head, knifed in the back, burned alive with Molotov cocktails, trampled by horses and hogtied with lassos for sadistic sport, all while trying to hunt and fish, or being riddled with bullets when riding into any town to buy provisions.

Is that what humans are at the end of the day, creatures predisposed to slaughtering each other, our propensity for violence defining us as a species?

It’s reached a stage where every moving pink dot on my in-game mini-map indicating the presence of another player gives me real-life anxiety attacks because it depicts a homicidal, antisocial gamer fixated on killing me over and over to get his kicks.

Being no tenderfoot, I’m exercising my second amendment right to shoot back when I’m dry-gulched by some psycho, but then it becomes a virtual urinating contest with some acne-ridden teenager or neck-bearded man-child living in his mum’s basement – which is not what I signed up for.

Many RDR2 players may need serious help in real life, judging by what they do in the game, from laying their victims on train tracks to watch them being run over, to feeding them alive to pigs and alligators. The game’s incredible mechanics allow players to get quite creative with their dark urges.

All this is reminiscent of Westworld, HBO’s futuristic TV series about a Wild West-themed amusement park hosted by androids that are indistinguishable from their human guests and programmed to allow high-paying customers to indulge their wildest and sickest fantasies on the premises. With no fear of retaliation, the humans unleash their primal urges on the hapless androids in an orgy of sexual assault, torture and murder.

Is that what humans are at the end of the day, creatures predisposed to slaughtering each other, our propensity for violence defining us as a species? Play RDR2 online and the answer seems obvious.

As for me, my PS4 game console inexplicably broke down the other night and I’ve been offline, cold turkey, since, chomping at the bit to get back in. Maybe I’m just a sucker for punishment.

Yonden Lhatoo is the chief news editor at the Post