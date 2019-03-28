Channels

Visitors take selfies with the Kaws: Holiday piece at Victoria Harbour during the Hong Kong Arts Month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Popular Kaws show in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour cut short by two days due to bad weather

  • US artist’s giant floating sculpture will be towed to shipyard at Tsing Yi
Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 2:03pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:17pm, 28 Mar, 2019

The 37-metre-long ‘Companion’, the ‘Kaws:Holiday’ moving art installation begins the Hong Kong leg of its Asia tour from Friday for 10 days. Photo: Hong Kong Tourism Board
News & Trends

6 things you need to know about ‘Kaws:Holiday’ moving art installation in Hong Kong

Kaws’ cartoon characters are playful, vibrant and graphic interpretations of pop culture and humanity

Topic |   Art
Irene Pyne

Irene Pyne  

Published: 1:00pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:01pm, 20 Mar, 2019

The 37-metre-long ‘Companion’, the ‘Kaws:Holiday’ moving art installation begins the Hong Kong leg of its Asia tour from Friday for 10 days. Photo: Hong Kong Tourism Board
