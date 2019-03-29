People walk on the Grand Canyon Skywalk on the Hualapai Indian Reservation in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, in this file photo. Photo: AP
Hong Kong tourist taking photos falls 300 metres to his death in Grand Canyon near famous Skywalk attraction
- The man in his 50s fell from Eagle Point on the Hualapai Tribe’s reservation
- He was part of a tour group visiting the Skywalk, a glass bridge that hangs over the gorge
Topic | Tourism
