In this March 20, 2007, file photo, the Skywalk hangs over the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation before its grand opening ceremony at Grand Canyon West. Photo: AP
Tourist who fell to his death taking selfie at Grand Canyon was Macau man travelling with Hong Kong tour group
- Victim, believed to be in his 50s, was with 11 others on seven-day tour booked with Hong Thai Travel Services
- Incident took place at popular tourist destination Eagle Point
