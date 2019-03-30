From left to right: Jackel Choi, member of CareER; Walter Tsui, co-founder of CareER; and Stephen Sui, former secretary for labour and welfare. Photo: Dickson Lee
The NGO helping Hongkongers with disabilities fight prejudice and break into the workforce
- CareER works to break down the barriers facing disabled jobseekers, who often have difficulty finding employment
- The poverty rate among people with disabilities in the city is more than twice the level of the general population
Topic | City Weekend
From left to right: Jackel Choi, member of CareER; Walter Tsui, co-founder of CareER; and Stephen Sui, former secretary for labour and welfare. Photo: Dickson Lee