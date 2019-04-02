Giant pandas Le Le and Ying Ying have failed to reproduce during their time in Ocean Park. Photo: Handout
After eight years of no babies, Hong Kong pandas Ying Ying and Le Le could be sent home to find new mates, as experts wonder if lack of sexual chemistry is to blame
- Experts discuss idea of returning animals to Wolong National Nature Reserve
- Female Ying Ying has already made the journey once, in 2015
Topic | Ocean Park
