One-way permit holders are entitled to social welfare and public resources available to Hongkongers, triggering complaints that they are crowding public hospitals and adding to the long waiting time for public flats. Art: Adolfo Arranz
Red tape, money woes and a frosty welcome: mainland Chinese moving to Hong Kong
- Up to 150 mainlanders per day can get the right to live and work in Hong Kong, sparking claims that they overstretch welfare services
- But for many, moving south is no holiday
Topic | Anti-mainland China sentiments
One-way permit holders are entitled to social welfare and public resources available to Hongkongers, triggering complaints that they are crowding public hospitals and adding to the long waiting time for public flats. Art: Adolfo Arranz